Historic Stratton middle School honors African American Heroes

A school in Raleigh County known for its rich history is honoring famous African American Heroes.

Students at Stratton Elementary participated in a poster contest all aimed at celebrating black history month.

Beatrice Johnson a 2nd grade teacher at the school stressed the importance of teaching students African America history.

First lesson I history is history repeats itself so we hope by exposing these children to famous historians they will understand that they one day can become a famous historian just as we are learning about other people one day someone can learn one some day someone can learn about their contributions to society in the world," she said.

Some of the African Americans honored included civil right activists Dr. Martin Luther King junior, Rosa Parks, and Malcom X.