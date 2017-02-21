A Fire that Blazed For Over Two Days Leaves a 74-year-old Vietnam Veteran Dead

Jerry Cook, a 74-year-old Mercer County resident lived by himself in a secluded area on Old Giatto Road, right outside of Matoaka.

Cook's son who is still processing the tragedy described his dad as someone who was liked by everyone in his small community.

Cook was last seen by friends on Thursday (2/16) and when family members couldn't get a hold of him this week, they went searching for him. Cook was found dead in his burnt down house Monday afternoon (2/20). "It's an eerie feeling to know that a house was burnt and nobody knew it," said a Detective with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, Sgt. Stevens Sommers.

As the lead Detective on the case, Sgt. Stevens Sommers said the house had to be on fire for at least two days before anyone realized. "I've never had a structure fire that had gone so long without anyone noticing it," said Sgt. Sommers.

While it's still unclear what caused the fire, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal is working with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department to figure out what ignited such a blaze.

Family members went through what's left of the house, which isn't much and family members said they don't believe there was a smoke detector inside the house. "Smoke inhalation is the first thing what will kill you in a house fire and if you don't have a detector you'll stay asleep," said Sgt. Sommers.

As a former firefighter himself, Sgt.. Sommers said smoke detectors are the difference between life and death. "Smoke detectors are the number one lifesaver when it comes to fires," said Sgt. Sommers.

Sgt. Sommers hopes situations like Cook's are better prevented in the future.