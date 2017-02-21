First-ever West Virginia Craft Brew Festival announced

Beer will be the focus of a unique event at the state fairground in Fairlea, WV this spring. Officials with the State Fair of West Virginia announced the inaugural West Virginia Craft Brew Festival will take place on Saturday April 29, 2017. The event is the culmination of a project between the State Fair and the Lewisburg Rotary Club.

From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. the state fairgrounds will be filled with beer, food and music. Bands that have committed to the event include Tyler Childers, Larry Keel, Ghost Tent Revival, The Jon Stickley Trio and Black King Coal. Beer from West Virginia's finest craft breweries will be featured.

"We are very excited to bring this unique event to the Greenbrier Valley," said State Fair CEO Kelly Collins. "The craft beer industry is growing in our state and this event is a chance to showcase the best of West Virginia. Add in the food and music, and it is looking to be a great day!"

The goal is to support and expand the craft beer movement in West Virginia. Proceeds from the event will go to scholarship and endowments for the State Fair of West Virginia and the Lewisburg Rotary Club.

Those who attend the festival will have access to special workshops on beer and food pairings, and the importance of agriculture in the brewing process. Starting on March 1, tickets will be available online at www.statefairofwv.com or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). After March 20, tickets will be available at the State Fair Box Office and other select locations.