James Monroe students injured in car accident

An accident that happened in Monroe County on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 is under investigation by sheriff's deputies.  Investigators said there were three vehicles involved in the crash on U.S. 219 North in Lindside, WV.  It happened at around 8:20 a.m. and there were several students from James Monroe High School involved.  Officials said the teens were on their way to school.

The names of those who were involved in the wreck have not been released.  Several people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.  Deputies said the students were not at fault for the accident.

