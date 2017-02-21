Emergency Planning Open House in McDowell County

Residents of McDowell County are invited to an open house on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 for the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC). The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 911 center at 350 Virginia Ave. in Welch.

There will be local agencies and organizations set up to provide information about resources and services that they provide. There will also be light refreshments served at the event.

LEPCs were formed under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The committees develop an emergency response plan and provide information to residents about chemicals in the community. You can learn more about LEPCs from the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management's web site.