LATEST: Water outage in Daniels postponed

9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 UPDATE:

Beckley Water Company announced on Wednesday morning that the planned water outage for the Daniels area that was expected to start at 8 a.m. was postponed. The outage will now take place on Thursday, Feb. 23. The outage was supposed to be in affect from 8 a.m. to around 12:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Beckley Water Company has announced that there will be a water outage for people who live along Route 19 from Beaver to Shady Spring. The outage is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 from 8 a.m. to Noon and will allow crews to perform repair work.

The area of the outage is along Ritter Drive (Route 19) from Just past Airport Road and extends to Fincastle St. in Shady Spring. According to a release, all side streets will also be affected, including C&O Dam Road, 4-H Lake Road, Grandview Road to the end of the system and the entrance to Glade Springs.

According to officials at Raleigh County Schools, the outage will not affect class at Daniels Elementary School. PromptCare in Daniels is advising people that they will not be open until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday due to the outage.

Beckley Water Company suggests that residents in the affected area collect water for cooking, cleaning and drinking before the outage happens. The timing of the outage is an estimate and the duration could be extended if there are unanticipated issues. There will be a boil water advisory in effect after water service is restored.