Two men from Raleigh County arrested on drug charges - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Two men from Raleigh County arrested on drug charges

Anthony Hoskins Anthony Hoskins
Justin Saunders Justin Saunders

A pair of men from southern West Virginia are facing drug charges in Putnam County.  The Special Enforcement Unit made the arrests on Feb. 16, 2017.

Justin Saunders, 25, of Beckley, WV is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Giving False Information to a Trooper, Fleeing and Obstruction.  He is being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Anthony Hoskins, 42, of Beckley, WV is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics.  He is also in the Western Regional Jail.  His bond is set at $50,000.

