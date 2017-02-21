NEW DETAILS: Woman escapes from fire in Bluewell

Around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday February 21, 2017, 2 people died in a house fire in Mercer County.

60 year old Kathy Hamm is the sole survivor of a deadly fire on Don Minnix Lane in Bluewell on Tuesday. Hamm told 59News her father and brother, 89 year old Hubert Stepp and 54 year old Benjamin Stepp didn't make it out of the home. Hamm said she believes the fire started from her oxygen compressor in her bedroom. She said the cigarette she put out may have started the fire. According to Hamm, both her brother and father were upstairs and after she yelled, her brother came downstairs and got a bucket of water to try to put out the flames. She said she then called 911 and told her brother to get her dad who was upstairs. She reportedly walked out of the home but her brother and father didn't make it out.

The scene is now clear but earlier Tuesday morning there were about 6 fire department battling the fire. Assistant State Fire Marshal Scott Rodes said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Hamm said she plans on staying with her daughter in Beckley. She said she feels dazed and is asking for prayer.

The 2 bodies were sent to the Office of the West Virginia Medical Examiner in Charleston. The fire remains under investigation.

Hamm said there were no smoke detectors in the home.

12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 UPDATE:

A woman who was in a home that burned down in Bluewell, WV spoke about the fire. Kathy Hamm was able to get out of the house after the fire started. She said her Father Hubert Stepp and her brother Benjamin Stepp were not able to get out in time. The identities were not confirmed by investigators with the Fire Marshal's office. The bodies were sent to the Office of the West Virginia Medical Examiner for identification.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, but Ms. Hamm said it started from the oxygen compressor in her room.

10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 UPDATE:

The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire on Dawn Minnix Lane in Bluewell during the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to a release, there were two people killed in the fire. The names of the victims have not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple fire crews from across Mercer County battle an early morning structure fire. The fire happened at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home in Bluewell on Dawn Minnix Lane.

911 dispatchers say the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Fire departments from Bluewell, Bramwell, Bluefield, Glenwood/Green Valley and Montcalm were called to battle the fire. A tanker truck was also called from Bluefield, Virginia.