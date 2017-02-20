Dog Trainer offers tips on avoiding dog aggression

A controversial case involving a dog is stirring up opinions throughout our community. Jasper the dog's case seems to be on a lot of people's minds, and we wanted to know how you can keep the same thing from happening with an adopted dog.

Jasper and the Raleigh County Humane Society are still waiting to learn what will happen to the dog after Judge H-L Kirkpatrick granted the dog a 30 day stay of execution, last week. Jasper is accused of biting two children three years ago.

In light of this case, we wanted to know what steps an owner can take if their dog begins to show signs of aggression. 59 News spoke with local dog trainers today to find out more.

It might look like these puppies are only learning how to sit and stay, but in reality they're developing social skills that will last a lifetime. However without those skills, a dog can easily become violent.

"This is good socialization for puppies. It makes them well rounded as adults, getting them out, socializing them, exposing them to different things, learning manners, learning how to act around different people and different dogs," said Rebecca Epperly, dog owner.

Epperly and her furry friend are joining several others in Beckley for a six week puppy training course. The classes teach dogs how to safely interact with both people and other dogs through positive reinforcement.

Course instructor Pat Winter says allowing your pup to play with other animals is the key to avoiding aggressive behavior down the road.

"If you keep them isolated in your home they just get more fearful the older they get and sometimes that fear can turn into an aggression issue," said Pat Winter, Dog Instructor.

That's an issue Epperly can't afford to face.

"Him learning how to act among others is good because he's going to be out and about his entire life," Epperly added.

Believe it or not, you can teach an old dog new tricks. Although it's easiest to socialize and train K-9's at a young age, that doesn't mean you need to shy away from adopting a dog from your local animal shelter

"Once again, if you use a lot of good, positive reinforcement they'll learn really quick and most dogs do enjoy getting out and working in group classes, they love it," Winter added.

Winter says after you first adopt your dog and bring him home, it's important to give him a few weeks to adjust to his new life before you start introducing him to new people.