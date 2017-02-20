The Pantili Mitsubishi Player of the Week is actually two Players of the Week, both coming from Summers County High School.

Last Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, both Brittney and Whitney Justice reached the peak of their Lady Bobcat Careers by scoring record-breaking baskets. Both girls eclipsed the career scoring record at Summers County and the team defeated Woodrow Wilson High School. On Thursday, Feb. 16,2017, the Bobcats defeated the No.1-ranked Bluefield Lady Beavers, and Summers is now ranked #1 in Class Single-A.

Heading in to the post-season, Whittney has a 2-point lead on Brittney for the school record. The Justice Twins are this week's Pantili Mitsubishi Players of the Week.