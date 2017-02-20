Opioid overdose drug now in Fayette County schools - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Opioid overdose drug now in Fayette County schools

Naloxone or Narcan is used to treat opioid overdoses. Officials in the West Virginia legislature say the drug is needed in this state. 

Ron Stollings, a West Virginia senator from Boone county, has proposed a bill to get Narcan into schools in the mountain state. Narcan removes the high caused by opioids and it will not negatively affect the person if they are not under the influence of an opioid. The drugs would be sent to the schools by the health department.

Joe Dooley, the director of child nutrition in Fayette county, feels like it will keep communities safer. 

"Well we care about our community and we care about our students. We just uh we cover every avenue to try to help our students," said Dooley. 

All school nurses have to be trained to have the drug in their schools. 


 

