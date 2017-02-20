Winter Zip Lining

Zip lining may not be the first activity that comes to mind during the winter months.

Adam Price, Zip Line Guide at ACE, said, "Well the obvious one would be no leaves on the trees, beautiful you see the gorge. The summertime you have leaves and it's a little bit hotter. Sometimes, when it snows, that's the most beautiful time to come cause you can see the land, and the snow, it's so quiet and beautiful."

Zip lining is offered year round at ACE adventure. It provides gorgeous views of the New River Gorge. To go zip lining, the rider must weigh no less than 70 and no more than 250 pounds

Price said, "Zipping isn't that hard at all. It's just your brain. That's the only thing you must overcome but your brain can tell you don't do this a hundred times, but as long as you uh don't listen to yourself and step off and let gravity and physics take over, you'll be just fine."

