RESA Could Be On Legislature's Chopping Block

Resources from Regional Education Service Agencies, or RESA, may no longer be available after this legislative session.

Senate Bill 181 proposes to get rid of all eight RESA's in the Mountain State. RESA One provides services and training for education, safety, and technology, covering six counties in southern West Virginia. The executive director of RESA One says cutting it would hurt schools all over the state.

"As county's look at their budget and having cuts, they would lose those free resources," Dr. Robin Lewis, RESA One executive director, said. "From professional development, to special ed, providing each school a set tool kit."

Dr. Lewis says RESA receives more than $400,000 dollars in state funding and millions of dollars in grants each year. She told 59News if all eight RESA's got eliminated, nearly 500 employees would be impacted statewide.

The bill is pending in the Senate Education Committee.

