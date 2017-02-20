Legal Age Limit to Purchase Tobacco Products Could Be On the Rise

Legislation has been proposed to increase the minimum age to buy tobacco products in West Virginia.

If Senate Bill 37 gets passed into law, West Virginians would have to wait to buy tobacco products as long as they would to buy alcohol.

It's legal for anyone 18 and older to buy tobacco, vapor and alternative nicotine products as of Feb. 20, 2017. But that could change to 21 after this legislative session.

People 59News spoke with had mixed feelings about the idea.

"I think now, yes, as a parent with kids that I like that idea," Tiffany Gill, Sandstone resident, said. "But when I was 18? No, I would've been mad."

Senate Bill 37 was first introduced in the Senate back on February 8. It moved to the Senate Finance Committee on Friday.

Once through the Finance Committee, the legislation will go to the Senate floor for debate.

