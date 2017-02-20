Raleigh County Schools Honored For Advanced Placement Work

Raleigh County Schools have been honored for their development of Advanced Placement, or AP, students by being named to the 7th annual AP District Honor Roll list.

AP classes offer high schoolers a taste of what college courses are like. They also allow the students to get ahead in credits before even stepping foot on a university campus.

"If I could get a great score on the AP calculus exam, I won't have to take math ever again," Bailey McInturff, Woodrow Wilson High School senior, said.

McInturff is taking on the challenge of four AP classes this year. She is one of more than 2,000 AP students in the Raleigh County public school system.

"I enjoy most probably being around other students who take school very seriously," Derek Gilbert, Woodrow Wilson High School senior and AP student, said. "I think that matters to be around people who want to succeed like I do."

"I've seen that AP just takes you to whole different levels of challenges for you," Kylie Johnson, another AP student at Woodrow Wilson High School, added.

Woodrow Wilson High School and others in Raleigh County were rewarded for their work in AP classes. Raleigh County was one of 433 school districts across America and Canada on the 7th annual AP District Honor Roll list.

It was based off a review of AP data from 2014-2016. In order to be on included on this list, Raleigh County Schools had to increase its number of AP students. Exam scores were also a factor.

"We have students here who really put their whole hearts into being in as many AP classes as possible," Karen Matson, Woodrow Wilson High School AP English teacher, said. "They study, they work hard, they attend. They're just fine young people."

More than 4,000 colleges and universities worldwide accepted AP scores for college credit, advanced placement or consideration for admission last year according to a press release from the Raleigh County Board of Education.

