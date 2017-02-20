Rural King Now Open At Mercer Mall

Rural King is now open at the Mercer Mall. It had a soft opening beginning on Saturday February 18, 2017. On Monday, the store was filled with customers. They sell guns and ammo, pet food, sporting goods, groceries, and live stock just to name a few.

They are open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Co-Manager Todd Peregeo said, "I have been overwhelmed by the amount of just positive energy that's come from the community. Literally from day one, when we were in the building we had people stopping by going man we're so glad you're here. The mall has been very excited to work with us and have us here so it's been a very positive experience."

The official grand opening ceremony begins on March 2, 2017 and runs through the weekend. There will be free food giveaways and a ribbon cutting. Vendors will be showing their products.