Articulation Agreement Signed Benefits Potential BSC Students AT MCTEC

There's good news for business students at the Mercer County Technical Education Center. An articulation agreement has been signed involving the technical education center and the W. Paul Cole Jr. School of Business at Bluefield State College It was signed on Monday February 20, 2017.

17 year old Kaitlyn Johnson is a senior at Pikeview House School. She's part of the business program at the Mercer County Technical Education Center. Johnson plans on attending Bluefield State College. She's glad to hear she'll already have 15 college credit hours going in as a freshman at BSC thanks to the new articulation agreement.



Johnson said, "I think it benefits a lot of people because knowing that they'll get credit hours and stuff, it might make them want to attend Bluefield State."

The agreement is for students who have completed courses like Marketing Management, Accounting, and Administrative and Management Support.

Mercer County Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers said, "It hopefully serves as a motivation for our young people to really consider and make that effort to go beyond the high school diploma."

President of Bluefield State College Dr. Marsha Krotseng said, "It enables them to take the great preparation they have here and extend that preparation to take their careers to the next level as they get a college degree."

The agreement goes into effect with new Bluefield State College students in the Fall of 2017.

On Wednesday February 22, 2016, officials with Concord University's Division of Business will also be signing an articulation agreement with Mercer County Schools. Students will be able to receive 3 to 12 college credit hours if they attend Concord.

