UPDATE: Victim in fatal Matoaka fire identified.

6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 UPDATE:

Investigators of a fatal fire in Mercer County have released the identity of the man who was killed in the blaze. According to officials, the body of Jerry Cook, 74, was found when they put out the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal fire that happened in the Matoaka area of Mercer County on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. The fire on Old Giatto Road was reported at 1:37 p.m., but investigators do not know when the fire may have started.

When crews arrived on the scene they said the home was already a complete loss. The body of a man was found inside the house. There were no word on the name of that person.

The home was heated by the coal or wood burning stove, but there is no word on whether or not that was the cause of the fire. It is being investigated by Sgt. Steven Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office and Investigator Rhodes with the West Virginia Fire Marshal's office.