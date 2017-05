One buffet-style restaurant is set to take the place of Ryan's on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.

Golden Corral is currently preparing to move into the location. Today (2/20), landscapers were on scene as they plan to move in this April.

The restaurant is currently looking for a general manager, hospitality manager and a kitchen manager. If you are interested in applying you can send an email to Beckleygoldencorral@yahoo.com.