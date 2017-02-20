With Lack of Fire Hydrants Fairfax VA Mansion Burns to the Ground

A multimillion dollar mansion in Fairfax County, VA was burnt to the ground yesterday (2/20).

The 6,000 square foot mansion was owned by the United Arab Emirates Embassy. After 12 long hours, the Fairfax County firefighters were able to put out the flames. In the process of putting out the blaze, it was difficult as the fire department didn't have easy access to any fire hydrants. The closest one to the mansion was a half mile away.

In the wake of this incident, the Beckley Fire Department weighed in on the tragic situation. As a firefighter for more than two decades, Captain Gregg Blevins said having access to fire hydrants is vital. "We use about 150 gallons a minute starting out on a fire, that's with just one hose line," said Captain Blevins.

Without the easy access, the already dangerous process of fire fighting can be delayed. As a part of the Beckley Fire Department, Captain Blevins said the city is lucky enough to not have to deal with that problem. "We have hydrants really close and we're able to get water as quick as we need it," said Captain Blevins.

While the City of Beckley does have access to fire hydrants, that's not the case for all fire departments in the county. Some fire departments have to travel to fire hydrants and that makes their job a little bit harder. "I'm sure there are some that it's quite a ways and they have to run a tanker truck back and forth between the fire hydrant and the fire scene," said Captain Blevins.

To set up a fire hydrant, it takes about three minutes and when firefighters use tanker trucks, they have to repeat part of that process a number of times.

Captain Blevins said in any heated situation, it's always his goal to ensure safety. "That's the main thing, keeping my crew safe and keeping the public safe," said Captain Blevins.

The captain also stressed checking smoke detectors to make sure they're working because for the people in the Fairfax County mansion, it was the smoke detectors that alerted them to get out.