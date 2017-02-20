Pre-school students at Cumberland Heights celebrate President's Day in style

Cumberland Heights held an event to honor past and present presidents on Feb. 20, 2017. Students of Ms. Patricia Taylor's dressed up as past and present Presidents and First-Ladies.

Grey Smith is the current "preschool" president. He dress up as President Donald Trump at the Mercer County Early Learning Center at Cumberland Heights. He was escorted by the Bluefield Police Department, along with Taryn Williams, who was dressed of First Lady Melania Trump.

Patricia Taylor, Pre-School Teacher said,"They have learned over the past couple of weeks the names of the Presidents and First Lady's and they've dressed the part - they've learned one another's names so we hope they've learned a little bit of American history."

The presidential duo arrived via motorcade and were welcomed with an short musical program.

