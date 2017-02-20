New art exhibit to open at a local college

Bluefield College will display an art exhibit on the first floor in Landsell Hall The exhibit by Jennifer Carpenter is titled "Yes, It's Colored Pencil."

Professors at the college say it's a great way to show young artists a non traditional form of art.

"I think there's a lot of skill to colored pencil. I think it's a common thing that children end up doing, but as a professional artist, it does take a lot of skill," Walter Shroyer, Art Professor at Bluefield College, said.

The exhibit will be open from 8 a.m to 6 p.m every weekday from now until April 13th. It is free and open to the public.