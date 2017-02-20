3-year-old dies after two trucks collide on I-77

A child who was not in a safety seat was killed after two tractor trailers collided on I-77 in Carroll County, VA

A pair of tractor trailers crashed on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 while they were traveling North on I-77. It happened just north of the North Carolina border in Carroll County.

According to Virginia State Troopers the trucks began changing lanes at the same time at around 10:45 p.m. That is when a truck driven by Rashida Parks, 22, of Statesville, NC hit the back of a truck driven by Harry Shuler, 50, of South Carolina. During the crash, Parks' 3-year-old son, Vince, was thrown from the cab of the truck. The child was taken to Northern Hospital in Mt. Airy where he died Sunday night. Rashida Parks was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem with serious injuries. Harry Shuler suffered only minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation by the Virginia State Police and the Motor Carrier Safety Team. Investigators said the child was not in a safety seat when the accident happened. They said charges are expected to be filed in the case.