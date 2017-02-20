Fleet management bill aims to save money for WV taxpayers

The latest bill submitted by Gov. Jim Justice (D-WV) to the West Virginia Legislature will require state vehicles to be used more efficiently. House Bill 2492 would create a Fleet Management Office. This action come after the state has already eliminated more than 200 state owned vehicles.

The Fleet Management Office would create a centralized inventory for the entire state fleet.

"To make our state operate more like a business, we must get a handle on all of our assets and liabilities," said Gov. Justice. "Keeping track of every state vehicle will ensure that state government isn't wasting money on replacing vehicles. This is a way to streamline government, and when someone asks how many cars the state owns, we will have an exact answer."

The Fleet Management Office will not only keep track of all state vehicles, it will also monitor fuel usage, mileage, maintenance and purchases make by all agencies. The Fleet Maintenance Office would maintain a pool of vehicles for short-term rentals that agencies can use instead of buying more vehicles.