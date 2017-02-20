Elderly Ohio Woman Rescued from Home after Becoming ‘Molded’ to Chair for Nearly a Year

SPRINGFIELD TWP, OH (WCMH) - An elderly woman was taken to a hospital Thursday night after paramedics removed her from a chair in her home that authorities say she may have been in for close to a year.

According to WTOL, a church volunteer who delivers meals to 75-year-old Barbara Foster called 911 when he said she wasn’t acting like herself. The volunteer says he has delivered food to Foster for the past decade, but he hasn’t seen her move from her living room chair since July 2016.

Leirin Snyder, Foster’s neighbor and goddaughter, says that Foster was a hoarder, but she wasn’t aware of how bad the situation was since she hadn’t been able to visit Foster for a while.

When the fire department arrived, they found Foster’s skin had molded to the chair and she was surrounded by feces and urine. A report from the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office says that the smell from the waste was so strong, responders could smell it from the sidewalk and that they had to wear haz-mat suits just to enter the residence. The church volunteer said that was how the home normally smelled.

First responders said that Foster was screaming in pain as she was removed because her bones were so frail they were breaking as EMS tried to carry her out of the house. Foster is now recovering that the University of Toledo Medical Center.