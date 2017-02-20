University of Charleston Athletes Arrested for Felony Heroin Charges

Four people, including two players for the University of Charleston football team, were arrested Saturday night on felony heroin charges. Charleston Police said that the station received a call of suspicious activity at the Motel 6 in Charleston. Upon arrival, officers could smell marijuana and asked to search the room. Once inside, officers found a stolen handgun, 27 bundles of heroin and cash.

Juan Morgan, 18, Justin Hall, 18, Kaimire Hodge, 20, and Nicholas Covington, 19, were all in the room at the time. All have been arrested and now arraigned. All four are facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, a felony offense. Covington is also charged with a felony receiving and transferring stolen goods. Covington and Morgan were active members with the University of Charleston football team. Hall and Hodge were former football players.

‎David Traube, the Director of Communications at the University of Charleston, has released the following statement: