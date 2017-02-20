NEW DETAILS: Arrest made in fatal hit and run

8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 UPDATE:

Trooper Frye has charged Nunley with three felony counts of hit-and-run, one count of reckless driving and one count of failure to report an accident. Nunley is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 UPDATE:

The names of the victims of a hit and run in Bland County have been identified. Connie Dehart, 69 and Frances Burgess, 66, were hit and killed by a 1993 Ford Thunderbird on Wilderness Road. Another woman who was with them was able to jump out of the way. State Troopers said the women were on their daily morning walk when the accident happened. They had moved into the ditch line when they saw the car, but the car ran off the side of the road.

The scene of the accident was cleared and Wilderness Road was re-opened at round 3:20 p.m. Investigators were able to track down the car to a home on Hungry Hollow Road in Bland County. Alex Nunley, 27, was taken into custody. The case is still under investigation and charges are expected to be filed.

ORIGINAL STORY: State Troopers in Virginia are investigating a fatal accident in Bland County on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Investigators were called to the scene of the crash at around 8:42 a.m. It happened in the 2000 block of Wilderness Road.

Officials have confirmed that two pedestrians were killed in the crash. A third pedestrian was injured in the accident. The names of the victims have not been released at this time. There is no word on what caused the accident. The incident is still under investigation by the Virginia State Police.