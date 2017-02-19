Military Surplus Equipment Proves Irreplaceable in Alderson Floods

Six kids, two adults, and a dog. That was the precious cargo taken from the second floor of an Alderson home on the night of June 23rd. Loving mother and Alderson resident Shenandoah Cochran explains what was going through her mind that night, "you think all kinds of things like what's going to come through and possibly wipe down the house, is the foundation strong enough to hold it, is it going to fall, are we going to be the floaters stuck on top of the roof? Those are the things you're thinking about."



Shenandoah's family was one of the lucky ones. After water took over their outdoor staircase, it became obvious the only way out was over the porch railing. How would any vehicle reach them up there? Well, any normal vehicle wouldn't. Luckily, the Alderson Police Department had an answer for this family. Cochran says the answer, "sounded like a train and I guess it was the humvee coming down this road, the best it could, in really deep water."



That military grade humvee towed the boat that ultimately saved Shenandoah and her family. Without it, access to the second story porch would have been near impossible. A reality Shenandoah is glad she didn't have to face. Thanks to Alderson Police Chief Jeremy Bennett, and a government military surplus program. "It takes surplus, unused military equipment and makes it accessible to law enforcement agencies," Bennett says of the program.



It sounds simple, right? But in fact, it's far from it. Bennett says registering the Town of Alderson to be a part of the Defense Logistics Agency 1033 program took months, "It's a very lengthy process. It took probably three or four months for us to get all the paperwork approved. There's checklists that need to be signed off on, you have to be issued a DoDAAC Number that recognizes you as a law enforcement agency. Once that all goes through, you're approved for certain type of equipment and certain quantities of equipment."



The life-saving humvee was the first piece of DLA equipment for Bennett and his team, but it wasn't the last. He continues to shop the available equipment on the government website. A list of inventory that he says is likely to change under our new Presidential Administration.



"Under the previous administration there were some changes made to what types of equipment we could get- armored vehicles were limited. I think that under this new administration we're going to see even more changes as far as what is accessible to us such as armored vehicles, weapons, and stuff of that nature," adds Bennett.

He says those in opposition of DLA 1033 don't always see the reason that law enforcement would need equipment like humvees. While he understands their concern, he has also seen- first hand- what the equipment can do. "Realistically, in this line of work, it's not like we get up and go to work every day knowing what's going to happen and knowing what's expected. You don't know what you're going to be faced with next. Us having the ability to have a vehicle that can meet those demands on a moments notice. we may never use this vehicle again other than a parade or to show it off a little bit, and if we don't have to, that's fine with me, but the one time we did need it, it was irreplaceable."

