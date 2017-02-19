The Old Beckley Newspaper Building Has Been Purchased

One dilapidated building in Beckley that has served as an eyesore for the past 20 years has finally been purchased.

The old Beckley Newspaper Building that sits right across the street from the Beckley Police Department has been sold to a local attorney.

The building has been empty for years and has served as a danger. In 2015, one person fell to their death off of the decaying building and the city said they are going to make sure something gets done to better occupy the space. "We want that building to be secured, we want all entrances to be boarded up or locked," said the Mayor for the City of Beckley, Rob Rappold.

The city has never owned the building but Mayor Rappold has made it his mission to make sure it's safe.

Mayor Rappold said he hopes the new owner will either restore the building or potentially demolish it and build something to help beautify Beckley.