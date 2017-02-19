Active Southern West Virginia Searches for Volunteers

As the weather warms up, one local nonprofit organization is looking to better the health of people in our area.

As a part of 'Get Active in the Park' Active Southern West Virginia is providing free classes for people to participate in. These classes include meditation, yoga, rock climbing and more.

The group said they have classes going on all around Southern West Virginia for people of all ages. "A tai chi class that's happening in Oak Hill, an Ansted boot camp, a walking class in other places, check out our website to see what's happening, we encourage you to come out and try it," said the Executive Director for Active Southern West Virginia, Melanie Seiler.

The group said they are in need of volunteers to lead the classes. To do this, you don't have to have any prior experience and they will pay for your training to become an instructor.

All activities you can become an instructor for are; stand up paddle boarding, guiding hikes, trail running, cooking classes, snowshoeing, yoga and fly fishing.

For more information you can visit their website at www.activeswv.org