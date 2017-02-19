Gov. Justice Works to Construct the Coalfields Expressway

Today (2/19) Governor Justice made his first stop on his Save Our State Tour working to present new opportunities for West Virginia.

"It'll be our doorway that should have been open a long time ago," said Governor Justice. Governor Justice said the key to opening that doorway could be to construct the Coalfields Expressway. "It will bring tens and tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands to our wonderful state," said Governor Justice.

The Coalfields Expressway would connect Slab Fork Road in Raleigh County all the way to Welch in McDowell County. To construct this it would cost upwards of $1 billion but Governor Justice said what the expressway can do for West Virginia will be greater than the cost. "It could explore tourism, it will make manufacturing go, it's all the things we need to send us on our way," said Governor Justice.

Governor Justice isn't alone in believing this could be a new opportunity for West Virginia, the Department of Transportation said it can bring in jobs. "It creates 48 thousands jobs, it gives us a chances to take displaced minors and put them back to work," said the Secretary of Transportation with the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Tom Smith.

On top of jobs, the greater goal of the project will be to create easy access to remote places like Pineville, Mullens and Welch. "It will provide a regional system of roads to relieve the isolation we have in West Virginia," said Smith.



As the Governor of the mountain state, Justice believes this will be the answer to save West Virginia from dying. "This is our absolute ticket, it will create greatness beyond our wildest dreams," said Governor Justice.

While the project is still in the planning stages, they hope to have the highway constructed up to Mullens complete by the fall of 2018.