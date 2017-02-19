Coaching legend Don Nuckols honored during wake

Sunday afternoon friends and family of the well respected basketball coach Don Nuckols gathered to honor his legacy during his wake at the Family Worship Center in Beckley.

Rene von Dohlen says she's thankful for the kindness and support her family has received from the community since her father's passing. While many knew Don Nuckols as a coach, she knows he meant so much more to the countless lives he touched.

"My Daddy was loved by many people. They called him Coach. He was so much more than a coach to these people, he helped mentor them in life and was a great role model for a lot of people and it's very humbling to know. We're very thankful and we know Daddy is smiling," said Rene von Dohlen.

Nuckols passed away Thursday from natural causes. During his time spent coaching at Mullens High School he greatly impacted the game of basketball around the area and the entire state. He later went on to coach his teams to win five State Championships, and forge relationships reaching as far in to the basketball community as the NBA.

But Sunday, people are honoring not only the coach, but the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

"It's overwhelming but it also makes us happy to see how many people loved him and all the good that he did in the community. He was a good friend to many and he loved his family, he loved his grandson, his two daughters and his grandson more than anything and we're blessed by that," said Michelle Sellards.

The Nuckols family has set up a scholarship in his name at the First Peoples Bank in Mullens. Now they're encouraging people to donate to the Don Nuckols Hustle and Heart Scholarship to help send kids to college and achieve their dreams.

The family said they're expecting nearly a thousand people in attendance at today's wake. The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the church.