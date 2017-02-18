Winter Warmer event heats up Bluefield West Virginia

The winter season is coming to a close and that means its time for the annual Winter Warmer Celebration in Downtown Bluefield, West Virginia.



The event is hosted by the Bluefield Beautification Comission and is for a good cause. The Funds raised from the event help go toward revitalizing and sprucing up the town.

Gail Satterfield is the chairmen for the Bluefield Beautification Comission. "This is one of our significant fundraisers and all of funds come from fund donations grants anyway that we can raise money to do the projects that are on our plan," she said.



Residents who attended the event enjoyed dancing and grooving to a live band, food, and drinks.