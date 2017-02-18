Historic Restaurant receives face lift after fire



Rebuilding and restoration that's what you can find on the menu at the historic Hall Tavern on Main Street site in Union.

The iconic hot spot is undergoing a much needed make over after it was destroyed by a fire.



On November 8, 2016, Hall Tavern owner Tammy Brown received frightening news. "Well I got a call at about 11:30 p.m. that the Hall Tavern was on fire so of course I come rushing down here and it's like literally gone," Brown said. "It's up in smoke I mean all I can do is cry."

Just a year and a half after taking over the business she was left devastated.The damage not only took a toll on Tammy but also on the first responders who were dispatched to the scene. Marissa Dunbar is the First Assistant Chief with the Union Volunteer Fire Department. She's also a native of Union in Monroe County. "It was just hard to see something so historical and something so meaningful in the town burning you know and we just did our best that's all we could do," Dunbar said.



The damage was considered a total lost however ,Brown said she was able to salvage a Wormy Chestnut piece of wood that that was used back in the 1920's to build the original hall tavern. The wood is set to be refurbished into a new counter top.



An investigation revealed an electrical fire was to blame.Despite the loss the tears of devastation have now turned into tears of joy for Tammy with the help of the community. For the last few months crews have been working around the clock with construction, and painting, all in an effort to bring back the restaurant's iconic design and ambiance that's its known for.



"Several people in town are excited about it you know its always nice to be able to see somebody come back from losing something in town," Dunbar said.

Brown said she considers it a blessing to be able to rebuild. "It feels great to know that we can build back for the community, its nice."



A Sunday brunch a seafood buffet and more seating are just a few of the new amenities the restaurant will have to offer. Construction is expected to be completed in mid march.