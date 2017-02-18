Community meeting held to discuss Sam Black water extension project in Greenbrier County

Another community meeting was held Saturday at Western Greenbrier Middle School about the proposed Sam Black water extension project.

The water extension would run from Quinwood to Sand Black Church in Crawley.

During the meeting representatives from Greenbrier Public Services District gave information about the project to potential customers and answered questions from the public. In order to maintain grants and begin the project they need to secure at least 80% of their potential customers.

Right now about 160 customers are signed up for the project, which means they still need at least 200 more customers to sign up.

"The need for public water is always great, it'll increase the value of their property if they would go to relocate to another area and want to sell their property, it enhances their ability to sell," said Tom Oxley, Thrasher Engineering.

If they're able to get the roughly 360 signatures needed to begin the project, they hope to begin construction later this summer.

If you weren't at the meeting but would still like to sign up for the project you can visit the Greenbrier Public Services District in Ronceverte.