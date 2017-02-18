Green Bank Observatory hosts Boy Scouts for merit badge weekend

This weekend several Boy Scout Troops are headed to the Green Bank Observatory to earn their Astronomy Merit Badges.

Bill Zach and Chase Lopez are two of the dozens of Boy Scouts from the region working to earn their merit badges.

"It's a lot of fun. It's nice because you actually get to meet the scientists and see what they're doing. It's pretty cool," said Chase Lopez, Boy Scout Troop 961.

Their troop, along with two others are learning how use telescopes to identify constellations. They're also having some fun with liquid nitrogen along the way.

"It's totally mind blowing because I read about it, but I didn't get the full aspect of how it really worked. It was really good to be here and get to know more about it," said Bill Zach, Boy Scout Troop 961.

Sue Ann Heatherly who's an educator at the Observatory says once a month Boy Scout Troops from the surrounding region have the opportunity to spend the weekend there, earning their merit badges.

"They're learning how to use a radio telescope, which they'll control by themselves tonight to collect their own data. They'll learn constellations in our portable star lab planetarium, they are using software to learn more about the night sky and it's a whole series of activities one after the other, quickly paced to get them through the entire workbook they have to complete," said Heatherly, Green Bank Observatory Education Officer.

She's hoping their weekend spent at the observatory will develop into a lifelong passion for science and technology.

"It's a great discipline, astronomy is, to get them interested in STEM, science, engineering, technology and math," Heatherly added.

But for Zach, his favorite part about this weekend is simple.

"Definitely getting to go look at the telescope, itself just in person it was really amazing and different in pictures because pictures can't really give you the feelings that's behind it all," Zach added.

Their merit badge weekend will come to a close Sunday afternoon.