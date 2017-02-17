Suspect in Lanark heroin raid arrested - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Suspect in Lanark heroin raid arrested

A man who was wanted for nearly three weeks on drug charges turned himself in to deputies on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.  Greg Kaylor, 53, is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance for allegedly dealing heroin.

The search for Kaylor began back on Jan. 27 when investigators with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department searched a home on Bataan St. in Lanark.  That is just off of Stanaford Road.  They were able to get a search warrant based on information from the Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.  The home was linked to a string of heroin overdoses.

