McDowell County Food Bank Preps for Distribution Day

A local food bank in McDowell County is gearing up for their monthly food distribution day, which starts Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. More than 100 families are expected to receive free food and household items thanks to the 5 Loaves and 2 Fishes Food Pantry.

Linda McKinney, Food Bank Director says once a month the non-profit serves and feeds roughly 140 families with shopping carts full of supplies. This month they have approximately 16-tons of food.

"I never want anybody to leave here without something in their stomach or in their hands and feeding people is a passion we all have a passion in life and feeding people is what we do," McKinney said.

Families, who attend distribution day, will receive a basket full of supplies including Gatorade, cleaning supplies and household items. Volunteers from the community make this event possible

The distribution begins at noon and is open to all residents living in McDowell County.