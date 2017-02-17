Local Non-Profits Benefit From Lunch and Learn Event

A national agency is helping local non-profit organizations advance themselves.

Americorps and Volunteer West Virginia hosted a Lunch and Learn at the WVU Tech Beckley campus Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. It had information to help non-profits, schools and government agencies.

The presentation focused on helping get volunteers and federal grants to help their community outreach.

"Volunteerism is something that everyone can get behind and understand the need for in West Virginia, but it's also a source of hope and inspiration for West Virginia families," Heather Foster, Volunteer West Virginia executive director, said. "I think it's really important for non-profits to stay connected to the resources that are out there."

Any organization that wasn't able to make it to the Lunch and Learn today can still use the resources of Volunteer West Virginia to get help. Just call (304) 558-0191.

