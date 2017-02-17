New Yoga Studio Set to Open in Beckley

A new place to exercise is opening in uptown Beckley.

The Yoga Studio on South Kanawha Street held an open house on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 for possible members to come take a look. This business is a side project of On Point Acupuncture.

Kacy Korczyk, On Point Acupuncture and The Yoga Studio owner, said her goal for The Yoga Studio is to offer people a fun way to be active.

"I feel like the people in this community want to be healthy and want to try new things, but there's never been the opportunity to do so," Korczyk said. "So, with acupuncture and yoga and massage, those are all new things that no one else is offering in this area."

The Yoga Studio is officially opening Feb. 27, 2017. It will hold two classes daily.

There are monthly memberships available to sign up for.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.