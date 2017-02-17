Stream Buffer Rule Critics and Supporters Sound Off

President Donald Trump has signed off on getting rid of the Obama Administration's Stream Buffer Rule.

Its undoing has miners and coal supporters celebrating.

But others like David Stewart, Piney Creek Watershed Association executive director, have concerns about the impact it could have on the environment. He said getting rid of it could have a drastic long term effect on our water.

"We have to understand that when things are happening along the streams, they're not just impacting us, they're impacting everything downstream," Stewart said. "And stuff like acid mine drainage lasts a long time, it doesn't end over the short term."

Critics of the Stream Protection Rule expected it to wipe out at least a third of the coal jobs left in the nation. They believe it was previous president Barack Obama's last attempt at killing the coal industry.

Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General, said mining just got a shot in the arm from president Trump.

"We need more jobs in the state of West Virginia," Morrisey said. "And between eliminating the Stream Buffer Rule, and hopefully very soon the clean power plant and other regulations. I think this gives confidence to miners and coal, again."

Morrisey said he's pulling back the lawsuit he's filed against the Stream Protection Rule. He told 59News there is no longer a need for it.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.