Deputies Hit the Court with Kids

Here's a heartwarming story. Raleigh County sheriff's deputies enjoyed some b-ball with local kids. Deputies Schack and Adkins started a program Balling with the Blue Tour. They visit local elementary schools and some middle schools to hit the hard wood with the kids. Their goal is to gain a rapport with the kids. Deputy Schack, Raleigh County Sheriff Deputy, told us " We love to play basketball and we love the kids. We want to make sure that they know that they can have fun with us. A lot of times, you know, some people might get a poor image of us. You know, sometimes we have to do some difficult things, and we just really want to make sure that they know that we're nice, we're here for them, they can reach out to us." They plan on continuing this to next year and want to hit every school in the area by the end of the school year.