Coal City Elementary Plans to Help a Local Paramedic

A gospel sing and a bake sale are going to help a local paramedic next week. At Coal City Elementary, they will be hosting a movie night with Trollz on February 23rd for all students and parents. And then on Saturday the 25th, gospel singing will be held from 2 - 4pm. The singers include Susan Ketron, Patsy Dunigan and Rick Lilly. All proceeds are going to help Jeff Pittman, chief of the Raleigh County Crisis Team, to help him pay for his medical bills. David Null, Coal City Elementary Principal, told us " you can instill and teach students a lot of things academically, but to allow them to love them community and love those that support them. It's very touching." Donations will be accepted at both events.