Mountain of Hope Scholarships Applications Are Open

Scholarships applications are being accepted for the Mountain of Hope organization scholarships. The organization has awarded over 20 thousand dollars worth of applications. They will be giving out three scholarships worth 15 hundred dollars. Scholarship winners will be announced at the 6th annual Mountain of Hope Organization's community picnic. You can submit a scholarship application until April 15th.

To be eligible, students must:

* Be a graduating high school senior or a post secondary student with a grade point average of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale (or equivalent).

* Be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States.

* Be planning to enroll (no later than the fall semester following announcement of awards) in a full time course of study at an accredited two or four year college/university, or vocational/technical school in the United States.

* Agree to attend the Mountain of Hope Organization annual community picnic to accept the award or send an appropriate designee.



Completed applications must be received at the address listed on the application by the April 15, 2017 deadline to be considered. Applications can be found on the Mountain of Hope Organization's website: www.mountainofhopeorganization.org