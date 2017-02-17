5-year-old boy dies after being mauled by family dogs - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

5-year-old boy dies after being mauled by family dogs

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WKRN) – A little boy died after being attacked by his family’s dogs in Clarksville Thursday morning.

Police said the tragic incident happened at 8:20 a.m. at a home on Charles Thomas Road.

The 5-year-old child reportedly suffered extensive injuries after being mauled by the dogs, both English Mastiffs who were under a year old.

The boy was taken to Tennova Medical Center where he died a short time later. His identity was not immediately known.

Police say the dogs have been placed in the custody of Montgomery County Animal Control.

