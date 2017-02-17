Greenbrier County Organizations Team Up to Improve Economic Development



The Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee and the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Center are working together to create new opportunities for residents in the county.



It's part of an effort to re-brand the Western End of the county as the Meadow River Valley. The groups are looking to partner with local leaders from areas like Rupert, Rainelle, Smoot, and Quinwood to find new economic opportunities for their communities.

One major component of those opportunities is a mainline water system. "There's a proposed waterline extension from Charmco to Sam Black. We're hoping that will lead to increased economic development opportunities and potable water in the Sam Black area, and it will lead to a sewer but there has to be water customers," says GGLTRC member Matthew Ford.



Saturday morning a meeting will be held at Western Greenbrier Middle School about the water line. It starts at 10am . Organizers are asking everyone with questions and concerns to attend.