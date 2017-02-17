Meth Lab discovered in Princeton, WV

A tip from the community lead officers with the Princeton Police Department to a meth lab on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Police were told there was an active "shake and bake" style meth lab at a home on Bluefield Avenue. When they arrived they found a man and a woman at the home and evidence to back up the tip.

The two people were arrested and charged with making methamphetamine. Their names have not been released. Investigators said there could be more charges filed in the case. A meth lab technician from the West Virginia State Police was called in to remove the meth lab from the home.

The case is still under investigation. Officers with Princeton Police were assisted by agents with the drug task force.