Meth Lab discovered in Princeton, WV - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Meth Lab discovered in Princeton, WV

Posted: Updated:
Princeton, WV police are investigating a meth lab found at a home on Bluefield Ave. Princeton, WV police are investigating a meth lab found at a home on Bluefield Ave.

A tip from the community lead officers with the Princeton Police Department to a meth lab on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.  Police were told there was an active "shake and bake" style meth lab at a home on Bluefield Avenue.  When they arrived they found a man and a woman at the home and evidence to back up the tip.

The two people were arrested and charged with making methamphetamine.  Their names have not been released.  Investigators said there could be more charges filed in the case.  A meth lab technician from the West Virginia State Police was called in to remove the meth lab from the home.

The case is still under investigation.  Officers with Princeton Police were assisted by agents with the drug task force.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.