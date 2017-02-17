Mine accident sends 6 to hospital - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Mine accident sends 6 to hospital

There were six coal miners injured in an accident that happened in McDowell County on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.  The accident happened at the XMV Mine in Gary, WV at around 3:30 p.m.  According the the West Virginia Office of Miners Health Safety and Training (WVMHS&T), initial reports from the mine indicate two mantrips collided causing the injuries.  The mine has returned to normal operations.

The victims were taken to Welch Community Hospital with what officials are calling non life-threatening injuries.  All of the miners have been released from the hospital.  There is no word on the names of the miners who were injured.  The accident is being investigated by inspectors from the MHS&T Office.

