Local Volleyball Team is Nationally Ranked

A local club team is ranked as one of the top 100 teams in the nation. The West Virginia Volleyball Club 12U-Gold team consists of young girls from different middle schools in the Raleigh County area such as Ghent and Shady Spring elementary schools.

The team's season began in January and since then they have come in first place in two of their three tournaments, making them number one in the Old Dominion Region and 77th in the Nation.

Head coach, Katie Shrader says her team finished in the top 300 last year, so many of the girls have not yet let this year's reality set in.

"They just love having fun and love playing ball," Coach Shrader said. "I don't think they're near as competitive as maybe I am, but when we get on the court they come together and they are a great group of girls and absolutely couldn't be more proud."

The girls in gold are preparing for another big tournament coming up at the end of March in Spartanburg, South Carolina and will hopefully continue to serve their way to nationals.