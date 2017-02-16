Beckley-Stratton Middle School Students Pitch Business Idea

Students of Beckley-Stratton Middle School got a chance to pitch a business plan of their own to professionals at the Hive.

The Hive hosted the kids the morning of Feb. 16, 2017. Beckley Stratton Middle School 8th graders got to present their idea of a 3D printing business. These students have been working on developing their business skills to prepare for this day.

"We all worked together as one, and we all accomplished something in that we all got somebody to hear our plans and our designs, and our opportunities we can have from this," J. Price, Beckley-Stratton Middle 8th grader, said.

The Hive also gave Beckley-Stratton Middle School a $500 grant to help with their business. Students said their long term objective is to have an brick and mortar student owned and operated store in uptown Beckley.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.